Padres' Travis Jankowski: Not in Monday's lineup
Jankowski (quad) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.
Jankowski was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to his sore quad, and the setback will prevent him from playing a full nine innings for at least another day. He should have a chance to return to action Tuesday.
More News
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Scratched with quad soreness•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Out against left-hander•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Two hits in start Friday•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Hits bench vs. lefty•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Nabs 12th steal in loss•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Swipes 11th base•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt surging
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...