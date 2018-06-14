Padres' Travis Jankowski: Not in Thursday's lineup
Jankowski is out of the lineup against Atlanta on Thursday.
Jankowski will retreat to the bench following seven straight starts, including a pair of back-to-back hitless games against the Cardinals in the past two days. In his place, Hunter Renfroe will start in left field and bat fourth during the series opener.
