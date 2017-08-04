Padres' Travis Jankowski: Optioned to Triple-A El Paso
Jankowski (foot) was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Friday, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Jankowski has been rehabbing a foot injury in El Paso since July 22, and figures to start daily with the Triple-A team moving forward. During his assignment, he's gone 9-for-37 with three RBI, while appearing near his activation from the 60-day DL. Throughout 17 games with the Padres this year, Jankowski is hitting just .160/.263/.180 and needs more action at the minor-league level before rejoining the majors.
More News
