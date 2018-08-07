Jankowski is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers.

Despite the Padres facing a right-hander in Chase Anderson, Jankowski will sit for a second straight game as Franmil Reyes picks up another start in the outfield in his stead. Jankowski is hitting just .256/.332/.327 through 78 games this season, so the Padres could look to give the 23-year-old Reyes a more extended look down the stretch.