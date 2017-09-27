Play

Jankowski is not in the lineup fro Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Jankowski will take a seat for the second time in as many games with another lefty (Rich Hill) toeing the rubber for the Dodgers. In his place, Jabari Blash will draw another start in left field, batting seventh.

