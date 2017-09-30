Play

Jankowski is out of Saturday's lineup against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He is only hitting .150 with a 6:1 K:BB in 20 at-bats since being recalled from Triple-A on Sept. 18. Cory Spangenberg will start in left field and hit sixth.

