Padres' Travis Jankowski: Out of Saturday's lineup
Jankowski is out of Saturday's lineup against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
He is only hitting .150 with a 6:1 K:BB in 20 at-bats since being recalled from Triple-A on Sept. 18. Cory Spangenberg will start in left field and hit sixth.
