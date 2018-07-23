Padres' Travis Jankowski: Plates two runs
Jankowski went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in the first half of Sunday's twin bill against the Phillies.
Jankowski added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth inning, pushing the lead to five on his 10th and 11th runs driven in this season. He's in the midst of a rough month, batting .196 with one homer and four RBI through 12 games as July winds down. The Padres are slated to begin a three-game series with the Mets on Monday.
More News
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Riding pine in series finale•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Provides unexpected power Friday•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Out of Monday's starting nine•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Nabs steal No. 14•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Three-hit game with stolen base•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...