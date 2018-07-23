Jankowski went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in the first half of Sunday's twin bill against the Phillies.

Jankowski added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth inning, pushing the lead to five on his 10th and 11th runs driven in this season. He's in the midst of a rough month, batting .196 with one homer and four RBI through 12 games as July winds down. The Padres are slated to begin a three-game series with the Mets on Monday.