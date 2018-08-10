Padres' Travis Jankowski: Playing time in jeopardy
Jankowski started in center field and went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's win over the Brewers.
Jankowski returned to the lineup after coming off the bench for the Padres' last three contests. The 26-year-old got the start in center in place of Manuel Margot, who received a routine day off. Jankowski had been receiving semi-regular playing time in right field for the majority of the season, but he is in jeopardy of falling into a fourth-outfielder role with Hunter Renfroe and Franmil Reyes swinging hot bats at the corner spots.
