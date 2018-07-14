Jankowski went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Cubs.

Jankowski is not known for his power tool -- this was just his second homer of the season -- but his fantasy owners will gladly accept the occasional long ball to complement the outfielder's tremendous speed (14 steals over the first half). The 26-year-old has started three consecutive games, receiving the majority of his playing time on the strong side of a platoon in right field.

