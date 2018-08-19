Jankowski started in right field and went 1-for-4 with a walk and a pair of runs scored in Saturday's win over Arizona.

Jankowski lost his starting job earlier this month, but has now started four of the Friars' last five games while playing all three outfield positions. Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot appear to have a tight grasp on left field and center field respectively, but Franmil Reyes' recent slump could elevate the speedy outfielder back into regular playing time against righties in right. If this recent pattern holds, Jankowski can provide value as a stolen-base threat (20 steals in 90 games) while batting in the top third of the order.