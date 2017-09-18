Padres' Travis Jankowski: Recalled from Triple-A
Jankowski was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Monday.
Jankowski is back with the big club after spending the last month of the season with El Paso, slashing .266/.350/.317 in 35 games for the Chihuahuas. He hit just .160/.263/.180 in 50 at-bats for the Padres earlier in the season, so he'll occupy a bench role while San Diego finishes up the regular season.
