Jankowski was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Monday.

Jankowski is back with the big club after spending the last month of the season with El Paso, slashing .266/.350/.317 in 35 games for the Chihuahuas. He hit just .160/.263/.180 in 50 at-bats for the Padres earlier in the season, so he'll occupy a bench role while San Diego finishes up the regular season.