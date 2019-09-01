Padres' Travis Jankowski: Rejoins Friars
Jankowski was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.
Jankowski made his season debut for the Padres in mid-August after missing the first four months of the season with a fractured wrist, but he returned to the minors after only five days. The 27-year-old was hitless in five plate appearances and had a .259/.332/.346 slash line in 117 games with San Diego last season.
More News
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Returning to Triple-A•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Rejoins major-league club•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Activated and optioned•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Makes fifth rehab appearance•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Embarking on rehab stint•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Not close to return•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....