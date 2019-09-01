Jankowski was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.

Jankowski made his season debut for the Padres in mid-August after missing the first four months of the season with a fractured wrist, but he returned to the minors after only five days. The 27-year-old was hitless in five plate appearances and had a .259/.332/.346 slash line in 117 games with San Diego last season.

