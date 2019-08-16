Padres' Travis Jankowski: Rejoins major-league club
Jankowski was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Friday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Jankowski was activated off the 60-day injured list and optioned to El Paso on July 22, but he's now primed to make his season debut for the Friars. The 27-year-old has looked solid thus far at Triple-A with a .299/.387/.343 slash line and six stolen bases in 33 games.
