Jankowski was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Friday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Jankowski was activated off the 60-day injured list and optioned to El Paso on July 22, but he's now primed to make his season debut for the Friars. The 27-year-old has looked solid thus far at Triple-A with a .299/.387/.343 slash line and six stolen bases in 33 games.

