Padres' Travis Jankowski: Requires wrist surgery
Jankowski's broken wrist requires surgery and will keep him out of action for around three months, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
The three-month timetable should see Jankowski back in action in mid-June. The Padres have excellent depth in the outfield, so Jankowski's injury means less competition for Manuel Margot in center field and more playing time for bench outfielders Franchy Cordero and Franmil Reyes. Wrist injuries have been known to sap players' power for months after they return, but Jankowski provides far more value with his speed (24 steals last season) than his bat (eight career homers in four seasons).
