Jankowski is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies.

Jankowski went 6-for-20 with a solo home run and a stolen base while starting six of the Padres' past seven games. The speedy outfielder should continue to see regular action against right-handed pitching, though he'll head to the bench versus lefty starters, as will be the case Sunday with Kyle Freeland on the mound for Colorado. Franmil Reyes replaces Jankowski in right field.