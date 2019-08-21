Padres' Travis Jankowski: Returning to Triple-A
The Padres optioned Jankowski to Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Jankowski will head back to the minors with the Padres choosing to swap him out for another reliever (Eric Yardley) in advance of Wednesday's bullpen game against the Reds. The outfielder's first stint with the big club of the season lasted only a few days, but he should be back up with the Padres when the roster expands in September.
