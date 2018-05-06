Padres' Travis Jankowski: Seeing regular at-bats
Jankowski led off and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Dodgers.
The speedy outfielder has been getting starts in the outfield against right-handed starters with Jose Pirela moving to second base to replace the struggling Carlos Asuaje. Jankowski is batting .267 (4-for-15) with two runs and a steal while starting five of the six games since he was promoted to the majors April 30. The 26-year-old won't provide much in terms of power or batting average, but he can be an accessible source of stolen bases (37 steals in 198 career games) until Wil Myers (oblique) returns later this month.
More News
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Hitting leadoff Monday night•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Headed to big leagues•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Headed to minors•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Showing more power in spring•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Gunning for fourth outfielder role•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....