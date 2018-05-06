Jankowski led off and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Dodgers.

The speedy outfielder has been getting starts in the outfield against right-handed starters with Jose Pirela moving to second base to replace the struggling Carlos Asuaje. Jankowski is batting .267 (4-for-15) with two runs and a steal while starting five of the six games since he was promoted to the majors April 30. The 26-year-old won't provide much in terms of power or batting average, but he can be an accessible source of stolen bases (37 steals in 198 career games) until Wil Myers (oblique) returns later this month.