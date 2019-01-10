Jankowski signed a one-year, $1.165 million contract with the Padres on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Jankowski put together a respectable 2018 campaign, hitting .259/.332/.346 with 24 stolen bases in 117 games for the Padres. While Jankowski is on the outside looking in at a starting gig, the fact that he hits lefty helps in a San Diego outfield consisting of mostly right-handed hitters.

