Padres' Travis Jankowski: Shifts to 60-day IL
Jankowski (wrist) was placed on the 60-day injured-list Wednesday.
This is simply procedural, as Jankowksi is already slated to miss the first two months of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured wrist earlier in the month. The move frees up a spot on the team's 40-man roster for Socrates Brito, who was claimed off waivers.
