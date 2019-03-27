Jankowski (wrist) was placed on the 60-day injured-list Wednesday.

This is simply procedural, as Jankowksi is already slated to miss the first two months of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured wrist earlier in the month. The move frees up a spot on the team's 40-man roster for Socrates Brito, who was claimed off waivers.

More News
Our Latest Stories