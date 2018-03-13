Jankowski has gone 7-for-27 at the plate with three home runs and two stolen bases during Cactus League play.

According to Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Jankowski has credited an emphasis on finding better balance in the box for his increased pull power, an unexpected development for a player who had only seven home runs to his name since entering the professional ranks in 2012. While it's worth noting that one of the three home runs was an inside-the-park job, the two long balls that Jankowski supplied Saturday both easily cleared the wall. Despite the unforeseen power surge, the 26-year-old's game remains steeped in getting on base and taking advantage of his speed on the bases and in tracking flyballs in the outfield. Those skills don't make Jankowski an especially interesting fantasy commodity, though they will help him in his bid to win a reserve role over fellow lefty-hitting outfielder Franchy Cordero.