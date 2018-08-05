Padres' Travis Jankowski: Sits against left-hander
Jankowski is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Jankowski will head to the bench for the second time in the series as the Cubs have started a left-hander in all four games. Franmil Reyes will start in right field and bat seventh for the Padres in the series finale.
