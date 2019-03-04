Padres' Travis Jankowski: Slated for MRI
Jankowski is scheduled to undergo an MRI after injuring his left wrist diving for a ball in the outfield Sunday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
Jankowski was walked off the field by the team trainer after an awkward landing. The details of his injury won't be revealed until the MRI results come back, which likely won't be until Monday morning at the earliest.
