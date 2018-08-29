Jankowski went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.

Jankowski led off the home half of the first with a home run on Felix Hernandez's first pitch of the night, and the run would ultimately prove critical in the 2-1 win. The lefty won't hit for power very often -- the three home runs are already a career high -- but he's now hitting .260 and ranks in the top 10 in the National League with 21 stolen bases.