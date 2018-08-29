Padres' Travis Jankowski: Solo home run in winning effort
Jankowski went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.
Jankowski led off the home half of the first with a home run on Felix Hernandez's first pitch of the night, and the run would ultimately prove critical in the 2-1 win. The lefty won't hit for power very often -- the three home runs are already a career high -- but he's now hitting .260 and ranks in the top 10 in the National League with 21 stolen bases.
More News
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Swipes 21st base•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Hits bench versus southpaw Sunday•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Out against another lefty•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Out vs. southpaw•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Absent from lineup Thursday•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Hits bench Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start