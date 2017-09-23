Padres' Travis Jankowski: Starting in left field Saturday
Jankowski is starting in left field and batting eighth Saturday against the Rockies.
With Jose Pirela (finger) sidelined for the season, Jankowski has seen a slight uptick in playing time recently. He's picked up three outfield starts in the past five games, going 2-for-8 over that stretch, and it appears he could be in line to see the bulk of opportunities in left field down the stretch. Also look for Matt Szczur and Jabari Blash to pick up occasional starts.
More News
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Optioned to Triple-A El Paso•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Set to begin rehab stint•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Set to begin baseball activities•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Moves to 60-day DL•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: To miss six more weeks with foot fracture•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...