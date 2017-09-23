Jankowski is starting in left field and batting eighth Saturday against the Rockies.

With Jose Pirela (finger) sidelined for the season, Jankowski has seen a slight uptick in playing time recently. He's picked up three outfield starts in the past five games, going 2-for-8 over that stretch, and it appears he could be in line to see the bulk of opportunities in left field down the stretch. Also look for Matt Szczur and Jabari Blash to pick up occasional starts.