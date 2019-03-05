Padres' Travis Jankowski: Suffers broken wrist
Jankowski was diagnosed with a broken wrist after undergoing an MRI on Monday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Jankowski is expected to miss extended time after breaking his wrist on a diving attempt in the outfield during Sunday's exhibition, although an exact timetable for his return has yet to be set. This is a significant blow for the Padres, who will miss his left-handed bat and impressive speed.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Introducing 'Replacement Level Drafting'
Find the best path through your draft no matter how it does with the Replacement Level Drafting...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Five more closer battle picks
Paul Mammino breaks down five more closer battles and gives his prediction for who you need...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...