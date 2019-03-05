Jankowski was diagnosed with a broken wrist after undergoing an MRI on Monday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Jankowski is expected to miss extended time after breaking his wrist on a diving attempt in the outfield during Sunday's exhibition, although an exact timetable for his return has yet to be set. This is a significant blow for the Padres, who will miss his left-handed bat and impressive speed.

