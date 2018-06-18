Jankowski led off and went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Atlanta.

Jankowski's production has tailed off since the calendar turned to June, as he is slashing just .220/.304/.280 in 12 starts this month. The speedy outfielder has been able to offset his poor hitting with three steals over that span, bringing him up to 11 stolen bags in just 161 plate appearances this season. Jankowski's strong play last month propelled him to become the Padres' primary leadoff hitter against right-handed starters, but his ill-timed slump could threaten his playing time once Wil Myers (oblique) and Franchy Cordero (forearm) complete their respective rehab assignments.