Padres' Travis Jankowski: Swipes 21st base
Jankowski went 1-for-2 with a stolen base Sunday against the Dodgers.
Jankowski didn't draw the start Sunday with southpaw Hyun-jin Ryu on the mound, but he entered the game on a double switch in the fifth inning. In the eighth inning, he swiped his 21st stolen base of the season, enough to make him interesting to teams in need of stolen bases. The Padres have run into a heavy stretch of matchups against southpaws, which has limited his playing time over the past week. However, he should continue to draw the majority of the starts in right field when right-handers are on the mound.
More News
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Hits bench versus southpaw Sunday•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Out against another lefty•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Out vs. southpaw•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Absent from lineup Thursday•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Hits bench Tuesday•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Reaches base twice in start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...