Jankowski went 1-for-2 with a stolen base Sunday against the Dodgers.

Jankowski didn't draw the start Sunday with southpaw Hyun-jin Ryu on the mound, but he entered the game on a double switch in the fifth inning. In the eighth inning, he swiped his 21st stolen base of the season, enough to make him interesting to teams in need of stolen bases. The Padres have run into a heavy stretch of matchups against southpaws, which has limited his playing time over the past week. However, he should continue to draw the majority of the starts in right field when right-handers are on the mound.

More News
Our Latest Stories