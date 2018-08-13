Padres' Travis Jankowski: Swipes four bags in win
Jankowski went 2-for-3 with three runs and four stolen bases to help the Padres to a 9-3 win over the Phillies on Sunday.
Jankowski ran absolutely wild in this contest, with the four swiped bags bringing his total on the season up to 19 in 23 chances. He provides virtually no power with just two home runs and a .328 slugging percentage over 265 at-bats. However, he's sporting a respectable .340 on-base percentage, so as long as he continues to reach base at that clip, his ability on the basepaths will allow him to remain an asset in that category even if he doesn't bring much else to the table.
More News
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Playing time in jeopardy•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Sits against left-hander•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Out against left-hander•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: On bench against southpaw•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Sitting against lefty•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...