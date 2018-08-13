Jankowski went 2-for-3 with three runs and four stolen bases to help the Padres to a 9-3 win over the Phillies on Sunday.

Jankowski ran absolutely wild in this contest, with the four swiped bags bringing his total on the season up to 19 in 23 chances. He provides virtually no power with just two home runs and a .328 slugging percentage over 265 at-bats. However, he's sporting a respectable .340 on-base percentage, so as long as he continues to reach base at that clip, his ability on the basepaths will allow him to remain an asset in that category even if he doesn't bring much else to the table.