Padres' Travis Jankowski: Swipes two bags in win
Jankowski went 2-for-5 with one RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's win over the Reds.
With the two swipes, Jankowski moved into a tie for fifth in the National League in stolen bases with 10, and he's played in just 31 games. There's no power to speak of here and his long-term playing time outlook is hazy, but Jankowski is leading off against right-handers right now and the speed he offers is not easy to find in today's game.
