Padres' Travis Jankowski: Swipes two more bags
Jankowski went 3-for-5 with two steals in Saturday's win over the Pirates.
Jankowski continues to make the most of his opportunities as he's slashing .390/.471/.508 with seven steals since being called up at the end of April. He holds the strong side of a platoon with Manuel Margot in center field for San Diego.
