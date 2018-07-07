Jankowski is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Jankowski will head to the bench Saturday after starting the last four games for the Padres, ceding right field to Hunter Renfroe with the Diamondbacks sending out left-hander Robbie Ray. The 26-year-old has a .278/.357/.348 slash line and only nine extra-base hits in 187 at-bats this season.