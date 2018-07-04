Jankowski went 3-for-5 with a run and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to Oakland.

Jankowski now has a .288 batting average while sporting an excellent .364 on-base percentage. Of Jankowski's 51 hits on the season, only nine have gone for extra bases. The outfielder is 13-for-16 in stolen base attempts, and has seven RBI and 23 runs scored in 177 at-bats this year.

