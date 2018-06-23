Padres' Travis Jankowski: Two hits in start Friday
Jankowski started in right field and went 2-for-4 in a win over the Giants on Friday.
Jankowski returned to the lineup against a righty after retreating to the bench against the left-handed Madison Bumgarner on Thursday. The two-hit effort upped the speedster's batting average to .280 on the year, complemented by a team-high 12 steals in just 47 games. Wil Myers and Manuel Margot appear to have left and center field locked down respectively, leaving Jankowski on the strong side of a platoon in right field with Hunter Renfroe.
