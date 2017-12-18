Padres' Travis Wood: Designated for assignment
Wood was designated for assignment by the Padres on Sunday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Wood was designated for assignment to make room on San Diego's 40-man roster. He had a down season in 2017, accruing a 6.80 ERA over 94.0 innings with both the Royals and the Padres, likely prompting this roster move. There's a good chance Wood will be picked up off waivers. The 30-year-old looks to have several good years still left in the tank.
