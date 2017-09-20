Padres' Travis Wood: Fires quality start in win
Wood (3-3) tossed six innings of two-run ball Tuesday, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out three and picking up the win over the Diamondbacks.
Wood had given up 15 earned runs over his last two starts, so it's understandable if fantasy owners bypassed this surprising start against a dangerous Arizona lineup. It wasn't all roses for the veteran southpaw, as he gave up two more homers to bring his season average up to 1.8 HR/9 through 89.1 innings. Wood should be considered a low-end streaming option in his last scheduled start of the season against the Dodgers next Monday.
