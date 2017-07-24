Wood was traded to the Padres on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.

After his most recent rough start, the Royals opted to upgrade their pitching by shipping Wood and two other players to San Diego in exchange for Trevor Cahill, Brandon Maurer and Ryan Buchter. Wood will likely slot right into San Diego's rotation, although his 6.91 ERA and potential to pitch at Coors Field this season hardly makes him an attractive fantasy option following this change in scenery.