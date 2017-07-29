Padres' Travis Wood: Impresses with new club
Wood (1-0) tossed six innings of two-run ball while striking out seven in his first start with the Padres on Friday. He was the winning pitcher of record in a 3-2 win over Pittsburgh.
Initially considered an afterthought in Monday's six-player trade between San Diego and Kansas City, Wood looked like a rejuvenated pitcher in his debut with the Friars. The 30-year-old exhibited impeccable control, throwing 51 of his 81 pitches for strikes while recording a season-high seven punchouts. Despite looking like a new pitcher Friday, Wood continued his fly ball tendencies, inducing just three groundballs compared to eight in the air. He can get away with that style of pitching in the pitcher-friendly confines of Petco Park, but he may not be so fortunate at other venues. That said, Wood's next start comes on the road in a rematch with the Pirates next Friday.
