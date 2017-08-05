Padres' Travis Wood: Receives no decision Friday
Wood allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings, but received no decision Friday against the Pirates.
Wood started out strong by holding the Pirates scoreless for four innings before giving up two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings, and in the process blew the 3-0 lead he was provided. Since coming over from the Royals, he's faced the Pirates in both of his starts, posting a 4.50 ERA. On the season, he has a 6.49 ERA along with a 1.65 WHIP, making him a risky fantasy option. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Reds.
