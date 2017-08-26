Padres' Travis Wood: Roughed up by Marlins
Wood gave up five runs on nine hits while walking two and striking out three over five innings Friday. He received a no-decision in an eventual 8-6 loss to the Marlins.
Wood labored through five innings (100 pitches) and was victimized by Giancarlo Stanton home runs on two separate occasions. This was the second time he surrendered five earned runs in his last four starts. The soft-tossing lefty has struggled limiting the long ball (1.9 HR/9) since joining the Padres' rotation July 28. That said, Wood has performed well in three home starts (2-0 with a 1.00 ERA), giving him streaming appeal in deeper formats. The 30-year-old's next outing comes in the friendly confines of Petco Park in a favorable matchup against the Giants next Wednesday.
