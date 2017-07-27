Wood will make his first start with the Padres on Friday against the Pirates, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Wood was part of the return package the Padres got when they traded with the Royals on Monday, and he'll slot right into his new team's rotation. He'll match up with right-hander Chad Kuhl in the series opener.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast