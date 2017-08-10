Wood (1-1) allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits with four walks and seven strikeouts over five innings in Wednesday's loss to the Reds.

Wood logged a quality start in his Padres debut at home, but has been brutal in a pair of subsequent road performances with nine earned runs allowed in 10 innings. The long ball did him in here, as both Eugenio Suarez and Stuart Turner took the southpaw deep. Between his own recent struggles and the lack of run support offered by San Diego's 30th-ranked offense, Wood won't have much value despite a good matchup in his next start Monday against the Phillies.