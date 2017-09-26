Wood (4-7) took the loss Monday against the Dodgers, allowing six runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two in 4.2 innings.

The southpaw had the tall task of taking on You Darvish and a 99-win team, but he did little to limit the damage. Wood allowed runs in all but one inning he pitched and only threw 62 of his 107 offerings for strikes. He may not make another start this season, leaving his final ERA and K:BB at rough 6.80 and 65:45 marks, respectively.