Wood allowed two runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts over five innings in a no-decision Monday against Philadelphia.

Wood has managed just one start of more than five innings since entering the San Diego rotation on July 28. He owns a 5.57 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over his four starts in Padres uniform, and despite 22 strikeouts in just 21 innings, he looks to be a fantasy non-factor the rest of the way.