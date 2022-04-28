Thompson was pulled from the lineup during Triple-A El Paso's game Wednesday and is scheduled to join the Padres as part of the taxi squad in Cincinnati, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Though nothing official has been announced, Acee suggests that Thompson is being summoned to take the roster spot of Wil Myers, who could be headed to the IL with a thumb injury. The move would require further shifting by the team, however, as Thompson is not currently on the 40-man roster. Thompson has had limited successes in the majors but is crushing Triple-A pitching this season, batting .316 with nine homers and 17 RBI over 57 at-bats.