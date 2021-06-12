Grisham (heel) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
Padres manager Jayce Tingler had previously suggested that Grisham was likely to return Sunday or early next week, but the team instead opted to get him back into the lineup -- he'll start in center field and bat second -- Saturday. Brian O'Grady was optioned to Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move.
