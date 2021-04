Grisham went 1-for-5 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in a victory over the Dodgers on Sunday.

The center fielder collected a clutch RBI when he knocked in a run with a single in the ninth inning. Grisham also swiped his fifth bag of the campaign as part of a double steal in the 11th. For his career, the 24-year-old is 15-for-16 on stolen-base attempts.