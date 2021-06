Grisham (heel) will start his rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso in the next couple days, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Jayce Tingler said he's unsure how long a rehab assignment Grisham will require, but it may be a short one if he feels good. Once activated, the 24-year-old should return to being the Padres' everyday center fielder and top-of-the-order power bat.