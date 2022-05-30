Grisham went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a 4-2 victory versus the Pirates on Sunday.

The teams played to a stalemate through nine innings, and Pittsburgh was unable to score in the top of the 10th. Grisham walked up to the plate to lead off the Padres' half of the frame and sent everyone home with a game-winning blast to right field. This was one of few offensive highlights for Grisham this season, as he's struggled so far with a .164/.269/.274 slash line and a career-worst 26.2 percent strikeout rate through 172 plate appearances.