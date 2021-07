Grisham went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in a loss to the Nationals on Wednesday.

Grisham's ninth inning long ball was a nice present for fantasy managers who roster him, though it came with the Padres down by double digits on the scoreboard. After going 2-for-17 through his first five games in July, Grisham has collected four hits over his past 10 at-bats. He is slashing .274/.360/.502 with 11 homers, 33 RBI and seven stolen bases overall this season.