Grisham's (heel) placement on the injury list wasn't backdated, so he's not eligible to return to the active roster until Friday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Grisham hasn't played since May 21, but the Padres' decision to bring Brian O'Grady back to the big club early after being optioned to Triple-A disallows them from backdating the start of Grisham's IL stint. According to the Associated Press, the outfielder has increased his running and could taking batting practice Wednesday, so it seems likely that he'll return when eligible Friday.